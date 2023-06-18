Les shortlists des Cannes Lions 2023

Entre la longlist et un lion, il y a… la shortlist !

Comme à chaque 3ᵉ semaine de juin, la planète communication converge vers la Croisette pour LE plus grand festival de créativité publicitaire au monde. Si certains sont là pour signer des « deals » de haute volée ou pour enchainer les lendemains de fête sévères, l’épicentre officiel – et fort studieux – des Cannes Lions reste les trophées attribués chaque soir à des campagnes, agences, marques et personnalités.

Or, pour gagner des Lions, les agences doivent d’abord voir leurs campagnes sélectionnées dans la longlist (filtrée par les organisateurs du festival) puis dans la shortlist de chaque catégorie (sélectionnée par le jury). Une shortlist peut ensuite mener à des Lions, qu’ils soient faits d’or, d’argent ou de bronze. Voire à un Grand Prix.

2023 sera-t-il un bon millésime pour les agences et annonceurs français ? Nous le découvrirons tout au long de la semaine En attendant, place aux shortlists !

Cet article sera mis à jour chaque jour pendant le festival.

// Shortlists du dimanche 18 juin //

Design

The Good Company

KAMASUTRA + / SIDACTION

B05 (Books)

TBWA Paris

COLORS OF LOVE – PANTONE PANTONE

C04 (Social Media Design)

Weber Shandwick

Subway Turnstile Turbines – Iberdrola

C02 (Digital Installations & Events)

Digital Craft

Aucune agence française shortlistée en Digital Craft.

Direct

BETC Paris

MINDCRAFT – PUISSANCE DYS

C05 (Gaming)

DDB Paris

INSIDE JOBS – VOLKSWAGEN

A08 (Consumer Services / Business to Business)

B02 (Use of Ambient Media: Small Scale)

F03 (Single-market Campaign)

REVIEW HACKING – SKODA

F02 (Challenger Brand)

THE BEAUTIFUL FAIL – HONDA MOTO FRANCE

E01 (Copywriting)

E02 (Art Direction / Design)

Havas Paris

ANNE DE GAULLE

F05 (Cultural Insight)

Havas Play Paris

ADOPT A MOD – LA SPA

C05 (Gaming)

Herezie

DUBBING FACTORY – PRIME VIDEO

D05 (Co-creation & User Generated Content)

Libre Mullenlowe

RECREATION – CAMELEON ASSOCIATION

B03 (Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale)

Marcel

EXTRA SEATS – BETCLIC

F05 (Cultural Insight)

F06 (Breakthrough on a Budget)

McCANN Paris

#OPTINK – JUNGE HELDEN E.V. – ORGAN DONOR RECRUITMENT

A09 (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government)

E04 (Launch / Re-launch)

MNSTR

PHOTOMODE – OUT THERE IN GAME UBISOFT

C05 (Gaming)

D05 (Co-creation & User Generated Content)

Publicis Conseil

SOLAR IMPULSE – PRÊT À VOTER

F03 (Single-market Campaign)

A09 (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government )

B02 (Use of Ambient Media: Small Scale)

B05 (Use of Print / Outdoor)

SPA – THERE IS A PET FOR THAT

D02 (Use of Mobile)

ORANGE – CULTURAL AVATARS

F07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)



RENAULT – TIME-FIGHTERS PROGRAM

F08 (Market Disruption)

Rosa Paris

SWING THE COPYCAT – GRAND FRAIS

F02 (Challenger Brand)

TBWA Paris

COLORS OF LOVE – PANTONE

B02 (Use of Ambient Media: Small Scale)

F07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)

VMLY&R Paris

MESSAGE FROM THE OTHER FRONT – THE SALVATION ARMY

D03 (Use of Social Platforms)

Weber Shandwick

THE UNCOVER – FRIDA

F04 (Social Behaviour)

Entertainment

BETC Paris

DYSTITLES – CANAL+

E01 (Diversity & Inclusion in Entertainment)

Buzzman

THE AD-JACKING – UBER EATS

D01 (Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations)

FRED & FARID Paris

THE NOTIFICATIONS – PATHÉ

D01 (Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations)

Marcel

LIGUE 1 SYMPHONY – PRIME

E04 (Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight)

Herezie

DUBBING FACTORY – PRIME VIDEO

C01 (Audience Engagement / Distribution Strategy)

Entertainment Gaming

Entertainment Music

Entertainment Sport

Film Craft

DDB Paris

THE CHASE FOR CARRERA – TAG HEUER

A02 (Script)

A03 (Casting)

A08 (Achievement in Production)

Fred & Farid Paris

LITTLE SISTER – FONDATION ABBÉ PIERRE

A01 (Direction)

Publicis Conseil

ORANGE – TRUST JOURNEY

A01 (Direction)

A03 (Casting)

Health & Wellness

Industry Craft

Media

Outdoor

Pharma

PR

Print & Publishing

Radio & Audio

Social & Influencer

// Shortlists d’avant le festival //

Titanium

Publicis Conseil

DARTY – LONG-LASTING REVIEWS