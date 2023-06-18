Les shortlists des Cannes Lions 2023

Entre la longlist et un lion, il y a… la shortlist !
Comme à chaque 3ᵉ semaine de juin, la planète communication converge vers la Croisette pour LE plus grand festival de créativité publicitaire au monde. Si certains sont là pour signer des « deals » de haute volée ou pour enchainer les lendemains de fête sévères, l’épicentre officiel – et fort studieux – des Cannes Lions reste les trophées attribués chaque soir à des campagnes, agences, marques et personnalités.
Or, pour gagner des Lions, les agences doivent d’abord voir leurs campagnes sélectionnées dans la longlist (filtrée par les organisateurs du festival) puis dans la shortlist de chaque catégorie (sélectionnée par le jury). Une shortlist peut ensuite mener à des Lions, qu’ils soient faits d’or, d’argent ou de bronze. Voire à un Grand Prix.
2023 sera-t-il un bon millésime pour les agences et annonceurs français ? Nous le découvrirons tout au long de la semaine En attendant, place aux shortlists !
Cet article sera mis à jour chaque jour pendant le festival.
// Shortlists du dimanche 18 juin //
Design
The Good Company
KAMASUTRA + / SIDACTION
B05 (Books)
TBWA Paris
COLORS OF LOVE – PANTONE PANTONE
C04 (Social Media Design)
Weber Shandwick
Subway Turnstile Turbines – Iberdrola
C02 (Digital Installations & Events)
Digital Craft
Aucune agence française shortlistée en Digital Craft.
Direct
BETC Paris
MINDCRAFT – PUISSANCE DYS
C05 (Gaming)
DDB Paris
INSIDE JOBS – VOLKSWAGEN
A08 (Consumer Services / Business to Business)
B02 (Use of Ambient Media: Small Scale)
F03 (Single-market Campaign)
REVIEW HACKING – SKODA
F02 (Challenger Brand)
THE BEAUTIFUL FAIL – HONDA MOTO FRANCE
E01 (Copywriting)
E02 (Art Direction / Design)
Havas Paris
ANNE DE GAULLE
F05 (Cultural Insight)
Havas Play Paris
ADOPT A MOD – LA SPA
C05 (Gaming)
Herezie
DUBBING FACTORY – PRIME VIDEO
D05 (Co-creation & User Generated Content)
Libre Mullenlowe
RECREATION – CAMELEON ASSOCIATION
B03 (Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale)
Marcel
EXTRA SEATS – BETCLIC
F05 (Cultural Insight)
F06 (Breakthrough on a Budget)
McCANN Paris
#OPTINK – JUNGE HELDEN E.V. – ORGAN DONOR RECRUITMENT
A09 (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government)
E04 (Launch / Re-launch)
MNSTR
PHOTOMODE – OUT THERE IN GAME UBISOFT
C05 (Gaming)
D05 (Co-creation & User Generated Content)
Publicis Conseil
SOLAR IMPULSE – PRÊT À VOTER
F03 (Single-market Campaign)
A09 (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government )
B02 (Use of Ambient Media: Small Scale)
B05 (Use of Print / Outdoor)
SPA – THERE IS A PET FOR THAT
D02 (Use of Mobile)
ORANGE – CULTURAL AVATARS
F07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)
RENAULT – TIME-FIGHTERS PROGRAM
F08 (Market Disruption)
Rosa Paris
SWING THE COPYCAT – GRAND FRAIS
F02 (Challenger Brand)
TBWA Paris
COLORS OF LOVE – PANTONE
B02 (Use of Ambient Media: Small Scale)
F07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)
VMLY&R Paris
MESSAGE FROM THE OTHER FRONT – THE SALVATION ARMY
D03 (Use of Social Platforms)
Weber Shandwick
THE UNCOVER – FRIDA
F04 (Social Behaviour)
Entertainment
BETC Paris
DYSTITLES – CANAL+
E01 (Diversity & Inclusion in Entertainment)
Buzzman
THE AD-JACKING – UBER EATS
D01 (Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations)
FRED & FARID Paris
THE NOTIFICATIONS – PATHÉ
D01 (Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations)
Marcel
LIGUE 1 SYMPHONY – PRIME
E04 (Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight)
Herezie
DUBBING FACTORY – PRIME VIDEO
C01 (Audience Engagement / Distribution Strategy)
Entertainment Gaming
Entertainment Music
Entertainment Sport
Film Craft
DDB Paris
THE CHASE FOR CARRERA – TAG HEUER
A02 (Script)
A03 (Casting)
A08 (Achievement in Production)
Fred & Farid Paris
LITTLE SISTER – FONDATION ABBÉ PIERRE
A01 (Direction)
Publicis Conseil
ORANGE – TRUST JOURNEY
A01 (Direction)
A03 (Casting)
Health & Wellness
Industry Craft
Media
Outdoor
Pharma
PR
Print & Publishing
Radio & Audio
Social & Influencer
// Shortlists d’avant le festival //
Titanium
Publicis Conseil
DARTY – LONG-LASTING REVIEWS