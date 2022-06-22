Les shortlists des Cannes Lions 2022 (mise à jour du mercredi)

Par la Réclame le 22/06/2022

Temps de lecture : 6 min

Entre la longlist et un lion, il y a… la shortlist !

Après des éditions 2020 et 2021 uniquement en distanciel, les Lions sont de retour à Cannes dès ce lundi 20 juin pour un nouveau festival international de la créativité. Voilà donc 3 ans que l’écosystème publicitaire ainsi que la Réclame n’avaient pas foulé la Croisette.

2022 sera-t-il un bon millésime pour la créativité et en particulier pour les agences et annonceurs français ? Réponse d’ici vendredi soir !

Or, pour gagner des Lions, les agences doivent d’abord voir leurs campagnes sélectionnées dans la longlist (filtrée par les organisateurs du festival) puis dans la shortlist de chaque catégorie (sélectionnée par le jury). Une shortlist peut ensuite mener à des Lions, qu’ils soient fait d’or, d’argent ou de bronze. Voire même à un Grand Prix.

Cet article sera mis à jour tout au long du festival. Les dernières shortlists seront connues jeudi 23 juin au matin.

Le palmarès français des Cannes Lions 2022
Les Grands Prix des Cannes Lions 2022

// Shortlists du mercredi 22 juin //

Creative B2B

BETC Paris & Soixante Circuits
IRL Trashcan
B09 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)

Shortlist Creative B2B en pdf

Creative Data

Herezie
L’observatoire des inégalités – Le Monopoly des inégalités
A04 (Data Storytelling)

Edelman France
The Cost of Inequalities
A05 (Data Visutalisation)

BETC Paris
The 9th lane – Lacoste
A07 (Use of real-time data)

Shortlist Creative Data en pdf

Direct

Marcel
Back Market – Hack Market
A02 (Consumer Goods)
F02 (Challenger Brand)
F07 (Corporate purpose & social responsability)

Transavia – Not Paris
A06 (Travel/Leisure)

Prime Video – The trailer troll
F04 (Social Behavior)

Publicis Conseil
Renault Plug-Inn
A04 (Automotive)

Fnac – Unreccomended by algorithm
A05 (Retail)
C02 (Date driven targeting)
D01 (Use of digital plateforms)
E05 (Personalised campaigns)

DDB Paris
Unesco – Cookie Factory
C03 (Use of real-time data)

VMLY&R Paris
Charal – The buildboard challenge
C06 (Gaming)

BETC Paris
Women in games – Gender Swap
C06 (Gaming)
D01 (Use of digital plateforms)

Distance – Outlaw runners
D04 (Real time response)
F01 (Local Brand)
F06 (Breakthrough on a budget)

Duolinguo – The tatto duo over
F04 (Social Behaviour)

Sid Lee Paris
Prime Video – Netflix Infiltration
E03 (Experience Design)

TBWA Paris
Guides Tao – Hate to protect
F04 (Social Behavior)

Shortlist Direct en pdf

Media

Wunderman Thompson France
The Safety Squad NUK
A03 (Healthcare)

Sid Lee Paris
Prime Video – Netflix Infiltration
A07 (Media entertainment)

Publicis Conseil
Fnac – Unreccomended by algorithm
A07 (Media entertainment)

Renault Zoe Airlines
F08 (Market disruption)

Marcel
Prime Video – Orelsan’s rap journey
B03 (Use of print / Outdoor)
E03 (Excellence in media excecution)

Back Market – Hack Market
F02 (Challenger brand)

TBWA Paris
France Terre d’asile – Sos migrants
B09 (Use of mobile)
F07 (Corporate purpose & Social responsability)

Entourage – Homeless in the metaverse
B010 (Use of Social Platforms)

Handsaway – Fearless night
E01 (Excellence in media insights & strategy)

Rosa Paris
Innocence en danger – The Airdrop Gate
B09 (Use of mobile)

DDB Paris
Unesco – Cookie Factory
C03 (Data driven targeting)

Shortlist Media en pdf

PR

BETC Paris
Distance – Outlaw runners
A05 (Retail)
F03 (Single Market Campaign)

Duolinguo – The tattoo duo over
B01 (Social Engagement)

Women in games – Gender Swap
B04 (Content creation & Production)

Lacoste X Théo Curin
E05 (Sponsorship & Brand partership)

Marcel
Back Market – Hack Market
D02 (Use of events stunts)
F07 (Corporate purpose & social responsability)

Herezie
L’observatoire des inégalités – Le Monopoly des inégalités
E02 (Public Affairs & Lobbying)
F05 (Cultural insight)

Shortlist PR en pdf

Social & Influencer

Marcel
Prime Video – The trailer troll
B01 (Community managment)
B02 (Audience targeting/Engagement strategies)
B06 (Innovative use of community)

BETC Paris
Duolinguo – The tattoo duo over
B02 (Audience targeting/Engagement strategies)
D04 (Co-creation & user generated content)

Women in games – Gender Swap
B06 (Innovative use of community)

TBWA Paris
Entourage – Homeless in the metaverse
C03 (Innovative use of influencers)
E03 (Social Purpose)
F07 (Corporate purpose & social responsability)

Shortlist Social & Influencer en pdf

// Shortlists du mardi 21 juin //

Mobile

Marcel Paris
Hack Market – Back Market
A01 (Activation by Location)
A10 (Mobile Led Creativity)
C02 (Real-time Response)

Herezie
Dubbing Factory – Prime Video
C03 (Co-creation & User Generated Content)

TBWA\Paris
SOS Migrant – France Terre d’Asile / Watizat
C04 (Targeted Communication)
C08 (Social Purpose)

Shortlist Mobile en pdf

Creative Commerce

Fred & Farid Paris
The Showroom Hotels campaign – La Redoute
C03 (In-Store Experiences)

Shortlist Creative Commerce en pdf

Creative Business Transformation

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

Shortlist Creative Business Transformation en pdf

Creative Effectiveness

Publicis Conseil
Renault Village Électrique – Renault
A04 (Automotive)

Havas Play
Undercover Avatar – Association l’Enfant Bleu
A09 (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government )
B04 (Creative Effectiveness for Good)
C08 (Breakthrough on a Budget)

Shortlist Creative Effectiveness en pdf

Creative Strategy

VMLY&R Paris
The Smile That Changed An Industry – Colgate
A02 (Consumer Goods)

Red Fuse Paris
The Smile That Changed An Industry – Colgate
A02 (Consumer Goods)

Publicis Conseil
SNCF Hexagonal – SNCF
A06 (Travel / Leisure)

BETC Paris
The Tattoo Duo Over – Duolingo
B02 (Audience Insight)

Shortlist Creative Strategy en pdf

Brand Experience & Activation

Marcel Paris
Hack Market – Back Market
A02 (Consumer Goods)
B02 (Use of Mobile & Devices)
C01 (Customer Retail / In-store Experience)
E02 (Challenger Brand)

Publicis Conseil
Plug-Inn – Renault
A04 (Automotive)
E04 (Social Behaviour)
E08 (Market Disruption)

Algorithm – Fnac
A07 (Media / Entertainment)
E08 (Market Disruption)

TBWA\Paris
Homeless In The Metaverse – Entourage
A09 (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government )
B01 (Social Engagement & Integration for Live Experience)

Have to Protect – Guides Tao
E04 (Social Behaviour)
E07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)

BETC Paris
The Tattoo Duo Over – Duolingo
B01 (Social Engagement & Integration for Live Experience)

Outlaw Runners – Distance
D02 (Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts)
E03 (Single-market Campaign)

Herezie
Monopoly of Inequalities – L’Observatoire des Inégalités
B05 (Branded Games)
E04 (Social Behaviour)
E07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)

Havas Play
NAverse – Les Narcotiques Anonymes
E04 (Social Behaviour)

DDB Paris
Cookie Factory – UNESCO
E07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)

Shortlist Brand Experience & Activation en pdf

// Shortlists du lundi 20 juin //

Design

Landor & Fitch Paris
Polly The Polar Bear – Montessori School of India
B04 (Publications & Editorial Design)
B05 (Books)

BETC Paris
IRL Trashcan – Soixante Circuits
C02 (Digital Installations & Events)

Theo Curvin – Lacoste
F02 (Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports & Outdoor)

DDB Paris
Cookie Factory – UNESCO
C03 (UX, UI & Journey Design)

TBWA\Paris
Spice Up Your Valentine Day – Le Chocolat des Français
C04 (Social Media Design)
E01 (Food)

Shortlist Design en pdf

Digital Craft

DDB Paris
Sources – UNESCO
B01 (Cross-channel Storytelling)

Shortlist Digital Craft en pdf

Film Craft

TBWA\Paris
The Lift – Winamax
A01 (Direction)
A05 (Cinematography)

Publicis Conseil
Kangoo Van Open For The Big Things – Renault
A01 (Direction)
A04 (Production Design / Art Direction)

Together Season – Orange
A04 (Production Design / Art Direction)

Altmann + Pacreau Paris
The Cry – 30 Millions d’Amis Fondation
A05 (Cinematography)

DDB Paris
Chicharron Run – Ubisoft
B03 (Sound Design)

Havas Paris
KFC Cinema – KFC
B03 (Sound Design)

Shortlist Film Craft en pdf

Industry Craft

Publicis Conseil
Renault Toys – Renault
B02 (Outdoor)

TBWA\Paris
Fruits – Le Chocolat des Français
C02 (Outdoor)
C03 (Print & Publishing)

Eiffel Tower – Le Chocolat des Français
C02 (Outdoor)

Flower – Le Chocolat des Français
C03 (Print & Publishing)

Spice Up Your Valentine Day – Le Chocolat des Français
C04 (Packaging Design)

Rebirth – Leica
D02 (Outdoor)

VMLY&R, Paris
Jaime – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)

Paul – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)

Valerie – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)

Red Fuse Paris
Jaime – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)

Paul – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)

Valerie – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)

Shortlist Industry Craft en pdf

Entertainment

BETC Paris
Gender Swap – Women In Games
C02 (Brand Integration for Games)

Netflix Paris
La Casa de Papel – Netflix
E01 (Innovation in Branded Content)

Shortlist Entertainment en pdf

Entertainment Lions For Sport

BETC Paris
The 9th Lane – Lacoste
B01 (Sports Live Experience )
E04 (Partnerships with Sports Talent)

Shortlist Entertainment Lions For Sport en pdf

Entertainment Lions For Music

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

Shortlist Entertainment Lions For Music en pdf

// Shortlists du dimanche 19 juin //

Outdoor

TBWA\Paris
Fearless Night – HandsAway
C01 (Animated Digital Screens)

Marcel
OrelSan – Amazon Prime Video
E01 (Standard Sites)

Hack Market – Back Market
E02 (Ambient Outdoor)

BETC
Outlaw Runners – Distance
F03 (Single-market Campaign)
F04 (Social Behaviour)
F06 (Breakthrough on a Budget)

Publicis Conseil
REQRUITMENT – McDonald’s
F04 (Social Behaviour)

Shortlist Outdoor en pdf

Print & Publishing

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

Shortlist Print & Publishing en pdf

Health & Wellness

TBWA\Paris
Behind the Pack / #DerriereLePaquet – Alliance contre le tabac
B02 (Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness)

Herezie
PILL-ID
B02 (Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness)

The Good Company
Unforgettables / Sidaction
B02 (Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness)

Shortlist Health & Wellness en pdf

Pharma

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

Shortlist Pharma en pdf

Radio & Audio

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

Shortlist Radio & Audio en pdf

// Shortlists de début juin //

Titanium

Marcel est la seule agence française shortlistée dans cette catégorie avec :
Hack Market – Back Market
A01 (Titanium)

Shortlist Titanium en pdf

Innovation

Pas de projet français shortlisté dans cette catégorie.

Shortlist Innovation en pdf

Glass: The Lion For Change

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

Shortlist Glass en pdf

À suivre…

  • Festival : Cannes Lions 2022

Précédent Suivant