Les shortlists des Cannes Lions 2022 (mise à jour du mercredi)

Entre la longlist et un lion, il y a… la shortlist !

Après des éditions 2020 et 2021 uniquement en distanciel, les Lions sont de retour à Cannes dès ce lundi 20 juin pour un nouveau festival international de la créativité. Voilà donc 3 ans que l’écosystème publicitaire ainsi que la Réclame n’avaient pas foulé la Croisette.

2022 sera-t-il un bon millésime pour la créativité et en particulier pour les agences et annonceurs français ? Réponse d’ici vendredi soir !

Or, pour gagner des Lions, les agences doivent d’abord voir leurs campagnes sélectionnées dans la longlist (filtrée par les organisateurs du festival) puis dans la shortlist de chaque catégorie (sélectionnée par le jury). Une shortlist peut ensuite mener à des Lions, qu’ils soient fait d’or, d’argent ou de bronze. Voire même à un Grand Prix.

Cet article sera mis à jour tout au long du festival. Les dernières shortlists seront connues jeudi 23 juin au matin.

// Shortlists du mercredi 22 juin //

Creative B2B

BETC Paris & Soixante Circuits

IRL Trashcan

B09 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)

Creative Data

Herezie

L’observatoire des inégalités – Le Monopoly des inégalités

A04 (Data Storytelling)



Edelman France

The Cost of Inequalities

A05 (Data Visutalisation)

BETC Paris

The 9th lane – Lacoste

A07 (Use of real-time data)



Direct

Marcel

Back Market – Hack Market

A02 (Consumer Goods)

F02 (Challenger Brand)

F07 (Corporate purpose & social responsability)

Transavia – Not Paris

A06 (Travel/Leisure)

Prime Video – The trailer troll

F04 (Social Behavior)

Publicis Conseil

Renault Plug-Inn

A04 (Automotive)

Fnac – Unreccomended by algorithm

A05 (Retail)

C02 (Date driven targeting)

D01 (Use of digital plateforms)

E05 (Personalised campaigns)

DDB Paris

Unesco – Cookie Factory

C03 (Use of real-time data)

VMLY&R Paris

Charal – The buildboard challenge

C06 (Gaming)

BETC Paris

Women in games – Gender Swap

C06 (Gaming)

D01 (Use of digital plateforms)

Distance – Outlaw runners

D04 (Real time response)

F01 (Local Brand)

F06 (Breakthrough on a budget)

Duolinguo – The tatto duo over

F04 (Social Behaviour)

Sid Lee Paris

Prime Video – Netflix Infiltration

E03 (Experience Design)

TBWA Paris

Guides Tao – Hate to protect

F04 (Social Behavior)

Media

Wunderman Thompson France

The Safety Squad NUK

A03 (Healthcare)

Sid Lee Paris

Prime Video – Netflix Infiltration

A07 (Media entertainment)

Publicis Conseil

Fnac – Unreccomended by algorithm

A07 (Media entertainment)

Renault Zoe Airlines

F08 (Market disruption)

Marcel

Prime Video – Orelsan’s rap journey

B03 (Use of print / Outdoor)

E03 (Excellence in media excecution)

Back Market – Hack Market

F02 (Challenger brand)

TBWA Paris

France Terre d’asile – Sos migrants

B09 (Use of mobile)

F07 (Corporate purpose & Social responsability)

Entourage – Homeless in the metaverse

B010 (Use of Social Platforms)

Handsaway – Fearless night

E01 (Excellence in media insights & strategy)

Rosa Paris

Innocence en danger – The Airdrop Gate

B09 (Use of mobile)

DDB Paris

Unesco – Cookie Factory

C03 (Data driven targeting)



PR

BETC Paris

Distance – Outlaw runners

A05 (Retail)

F03 (Single Market Campaign)

Duolinguo – The tattoo duo over

B01 (Social Engagement)

Women in games – Gender Swap

B04 (Content creation & Production)

Lacoste X Théo Curin

E05 (Sponsorship & Brand partership)

Marcel

Back Market – Hack Market

D02 (Use of events stunts)

F07 (Corporate purpose & social responsability)

Herezie

L’observatoire des inégalités – Le Monopoly des inégalités

E02 (Public Affairs & Lobbying)

F05 (Cultural insight)



Social & Influencer

Marcel

Prime Video – The trailer troll

B01 (Community managment)

B02 (Audience targeting/Engagement strategies)

B06 (Innovative use of community)

BETC Paris

Duolinguo – The tattoo duo over

B02 (Audience targeting/Engagement strategies)

D04 (Co-creation & user generated content)

Women in games – Gender Swap

B06 (Innovative use of community)

TBWA Paris

Entourage – Homeless in the metaverse

C03 (Innovative use of influencers)

E03 (Social Purpose)

F07 (Corporate purpose & social responsability)



// Shortlists du mardi 21 juin //

Mobile

Marcel Paris

Hack Market – Back Market

A01 (Activation by Location)

A10 (Mobile Led Creativity)

C02 (Real-time Response)

Herezie

Dubbing Factory – Prime Video

C03 (Co-creation & User Generated Content)

TBWA\Paris

SOS Migrant – France Terre d’Asile / Watizat

C04 (Targeted Communication)

C08 (Social Purpose)

Creative Commerce

Fred & Farid Paris

The Showroom Hotels campaign – La Redoute

C03 (In-Store Experiences)

Creative Business Transformation

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

Creative Effectiveness

Publicis Conseil

Renault Village Électrique – Renault

A04 (Automotive)

Havas Play

Undercover Avatar – Association l’Enfant Bleu

A09 (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government )

B04 (Creative Effectiveness for Good)

C08 (Breakthrough on a Budget)

Creative Strategy

VMLY&R Paris

The Smile That Changed An Industry – Colgate

A02 (Consumer Goods)

Red Fuse Paris

The Smile That Changed An Industry – Colgate

A02 (Consumer Goods)

Publicis Conseil

SNCF Hexagonal – SNCF

A06 (Travel / Leisure)

BETC Paris

The Tattoo Duo Over – Duolingo

B02 (Audience Insight)

Brand Experience & Activation

Marcel Paris

Hack Market – Back Market

A02 (Consumer Goods)

B02 (Use of Mobile & Devices)

C01 (Customer Retail / In-store Experience)

E02 (Challenger Brand)

Publicis Conseil

Plug-Inn – Renault

A04 (Automotive)

E04 (Social Behaviour)

E08 (Market Disruption)

Algorithm – Fnac

A07 (Media / Entertainment)

E08 (Market Disruption)

TBWA\Paris

Homeless In The Metaverse – Entourage

A09 (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government )

B01 (Social Engagement & Integration for Live Experience)

Have to Protect – Guides Tao

E04 (Social Behaviour)

E07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)

BETC Paris

The Tattoo Duo Over – Duolingo

B01 (Social Engagement & Integration for Live Experience)

Outlaw Runners – Distance

D02 (Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts)

E03 (Single-market Campaign)

Herezie

Monopoly of Inequalities – L’Observatoire des Inégalités

B05 (Branded Games)

E04 (Social Behaviour)

E07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)

Havas Play

NAverse – Les Narcotiques Anonymes

E04 (Social Behaviour)

DDB Paris

Cookie Factory – UNESCO

E07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)

// Shortlists du lundi 20 juin //

Design

Landor & Fitch Paris

Polly The Polar Bear – Montessori School of India

B04 (Publications & Editorial Design)

B05 (Books)

BETC Paris

IRL Trashcan – Soixante Circuits

C02 (Digital Installations & Events)

Theo Curvin – Lacoste

F02 (Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports & Outdoor)

DDB Paris

Cookie Factory – UNESCO

C03 (UX, UI & Journey Design)

TBWA\Paris

Spice Up Your Valentine Day – Le Chocolat des Français

C04 (Social Media Design)

E01 (Food)

Digital Craft

DDB Paris

Sources – UNESCO

B01 (Cross-channel Storytelling)

Film Craft

TBWA\Paris

The Lift – Winamax

A01 (Direction)

A05 (Cinematography)

Publicis Conseil

Kangoo Van Open For The Big Things – Renault

A01 (Direction)

A04 (Production Design / Art Direction)

Together Season – Orange

A04 (Production Design / Art Direction)

Altmann + Pacreau Paris

The Cry – 30 Millions d’Amis Fondation

A05 (Cinematography)

DDB Paris

Chicharron Run – Ubisoft

B03 (Sound Design)

Havas Paris

KFC Cinema – KFC

B03 (Sound Design)

Industry Craft

Publicis Conseil

Renault Toys – Renault

B02 (Outdoor)

TBWA\Paris

Fruits – Le Chocolat des Français

C02 (Outdoor)

C03 (Print & Publishing)

Eiffel Tower – Le Chocolat des Français

C02 (Outdoor)

Flower – Le Chocolat des Français

C03 (Print & Publishing)

Spice Up Your Valentine Day – Le Chocolat des Français

C04 (Packaging Design)

Rebirth – Leica

D02 (Outdoor)

VMLY&R, Paris

Jaime – Colgate

D02 (Outdoor)

Paul – Colgate

D02 (Outdoor)

Valerie – Colgate

D02 (Outdoor)

Red Fuse Paris

Jaime – Colgate

D02 (Outdoor)

Paul – Colgate

D02 (Outdoor)

Valerie – Colgate

D02 (Outdoor)

Entertainment

BETC Paris

Gender Swap – Women In Games

C02 (Brand Integration for Games)

Netflix Paris

La Casa de Papel – Netflix

E01 (Innovation in Branded Content)

Entertainment Lions For Sport

BETC Paris

The 9th Lane – Lacoste

B01 (Sports Live Experience )

E04 (Partnerships with Sports Talent)

Entertainment Lions For Music

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

// Shortlists du dimanche 19 juin //

Outdoor

TBWA\Paris

Fearless Night – HandsAway

C01 (Animated Digital Screens)

Marcel

OrelSan – Amazon Prime Video

E01 (Standard Sites)

Hack Market – Back Market

E02 (Ambient Outdoor)

BETC

Outlaw Runners – Distance

F03 (Single-market Campaign)

F04 (Social Behaviour)

F06 (Breakthrough on a Budget)

Publicis Conseil

REQRUITMENT – McDonald’s

F04 (Social Behaviour)

Print & Publishing

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

Health & Wellness

TBWA\Paris

Behind the Pack / #DerriereLePaquet – Alliance contre le tabac

B02 (Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness)

Herezie

PILL-ID

B02 (Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness)

The Good Company

Unforgettables / Sidaction

B02 (Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness)

Pharma

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

Radio & Audio

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

// Shortlists de début juin //

Titanium

Marcel est la seule agence française shortlistée dans cette catégorie avec :

Hack Market – Back Market

A01 (Titanium)

Innovation

Pas de projet français shortlisté dans cette catégorie.

Glass: The Lion For Change

Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.

À suivre…