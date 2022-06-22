Les shortlists des Cannes Lions 2022 (mise à jour du mercredi)

Entre la longlist et un lion, il y a… la shortlist !
Après des éditions 2020 et 2021 uniquement en distanciel, les Lions sont de retour à Cannes dès ce lundi 20 juin pour un nouveau festival international de la créativité. Voilà donc 3 ans que l’écosystème publicitaire ainsi que la Réclame n’avaient pas foulé la Croisette.
2022 sera-t-il un bon millésime pour la créativité et en particulier pour les agences et annonceurs français ? Réponse d’ici vendredi soir !
Or, pour gagner des Lions, les agences doivent d’abord voir leurs campagnes sélectionnées dans la longlist (filtrée par les organisateurs du festival) puis dans la shortlist de chaque catégorie (sélectionnée par le jury). Une shortlist peut ensuite mener à des Lions, qu’ils soient fait d’or, d’argent ou de bronze. Voire même à un Grand Prix.
Cet article sera mis à jour tout au long du festival. Les dernières shortlists seront connues jeudi 23 juin au matin.
// Shortlists du mercredi 22 juin //
Creative B2B
BETC Paris & Soixante Circuits
IRL Trashcan
B09 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)
Creative Data
Herezie
L’observatoire des inégalités – Le Monopoly des inégalités
A04 (Data Storytelling)
Edelman France
The Cost of Inequalities
A05 (Data Visutalisation)
BETC Paris
The 9th lane – Lacoste
A07 (Use of real-time data)
Direct
Marcel
Back Market – Hack Market
A02 (Consumer Goods)
F02 (Challenger Brand)
F07 (Corporate purpose & social responsability)
Transavia – Not Paris
A06 (Travel/Leisure)
Prime Video – The trailer troll
F04 (Social Behavior)
Publicis Conseil
Renault Plug-Inn
A04 (Automotive)
Fnac – Unreccomended by algorithm
A05 (Retail)
C02 (Date driven targeting)
D01 (Use of digital plateforms)
E05 (Personalised campaigns)
DDB Paris
Unesco – Cookie Factory
C03 (Use of real-time data)
VMLY&R Paris
Charal – The buildboard challenge
C06 (Gaming)
BETC Paris
Women in games – Gender Swap
C06 (Gaming)
D01 (Use of digital plateforms)
Distance – Outlaw runners
D04 (Real time response)
F01 (Local Brand)
F06 (Breakthrough on a budget)
Duolinguo – The tatto duo over
F04 (Social Behaviour)
Sid Lee Paris
Prime Video – Netflix Infiltration
E03 (Experience Design)
TBWA Paris
Guides Tao – Hate to protect
F04 (Social Behavior)
Media
Wunderman Thompson France
The Safety Squad NUK
A03 (Healthcare)
Sid Lee Paris
Prime Video – Netflix Infiltration
A07 (Media entertainment)
Publicis Conseil
Fnac – Unreccomended by algorithm
A07 (Media entertainment)
Renault Zoe Airlines
F08 (Market disruption)
Marcel
Prime Video – Orelsan’s rap journey
B03 (Use of print / Outdoor)
E03 (Excellence in media excecution)
Back Market – Hack Market
F02 (Challenger brand)
TBWA Paris
France Terre d’asile – Sos migrants
B09 (Use of mobile)
F07 (Corporate purpose & Social responsability)
Entourage – Homeless in the metaverse
B010 (Use of Social Platforms)
Handsaway – Fearless night
E01 (Excellence in media insights & strategy)
Rosa Paris
Innocence en danger – The Airdrop Gate
B09 (Use of mobile)
DDB Paris
Unesco – Cookie Factory
C03 (Data driven targeting)
PR
BETC Paris
Distance – Outlaw runners
A05 (Retail)
F03 (Single Market Campaign)
Duolinguo – The tattoo duo over
B01 (Social Engagement)
Women in games – Gender Swap
B04 (Content creation & Production)
Lacoste X Théo Curin
E05 (Sponsorship & Brand partership)
Marcel
Back Market – Hack Market
D02 (Use of events stunts)
F07 (Corporate purpose & social responsability)
Herezie
L’observatoire des inégalités – Le Monopoly des inégalités
E02 (Public Affairs & Lobbying)
F05 (Cultural insight)
Social & Influencer
Marcel
Prime Video – The trailer troll
B01 (Community managment)
B02 (Audience targeting/Engagement strategies)
B06 (Innovative use of community)
BETC Paris
Duolinguo – The tattoo duo over
B02 (Audience targeting/Engagement strategies)
D04 (Co-creation & user generated content)
Women in games – Gender Swap
B06 (Innovative use of community)
TBWA Paris
Entourage – Homeless in the metaverse
C03 (Innovative use of influencers)
E03 (Social Purpose)
F07 (Corporate purpose & social responsability)
// Shortlists du mardi 21 juin //
Mobile
Marcel Paris
Hack Market – Back Market
A01 (Activation by Location)
A10 (Mobile Led Creativity)
C02 (Real-time Response)
Herezie
Dubbing Factory – Prime Video
C03 (Co-creation & User Generated Content)
TBWA\Paris
SOS Migrant – France Terre d’Asile / Watizat
C04 (Targeted Communication)
C08 (Social Purpose)
Creative Commerce
Fred & Farid Paris
The Showroom Hotels campaign – La Redoute
C03 (In-Store Experiences)
Creative Business Transformation
Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.
Creative Effectiveness
Publicis Conseil
Renault Village Électrique – Renault
A04 (Automotive)
Havas Play
Undercover Avatar – Association l’Enfant Bleu
A09 (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government )
B04 (Creative Effectiveness for Good)
C08 (Breakthrough on a Budget)
Creative Strategy
VMLY&R Paris
The Smile That Changed An Industry – Colgate
A02 (Consumer Goods)
Red Fuse Paris
The Smile That Changed An Industry – Colgate
A02 (Consumer Goods)
Publicis Conseil
SNCF Hexagonal – SNCF
A06 (Travel / Leisure)
BETC Paris
The Tattoo Duo Over – Duolingo
B02 (Audience Insight)
Brand Experience & Activation
Marcel Paris
Hack Market – Back Market
A02 (Consumer Goods)
B02 (Use of Mobile & Devices)
C01 (Customer Retail / In-store Experience)
E02 (Challenger Brand)
Publicis Conseil
Plug-Inn – Renault
A04 (Automotive)
E04 (Social Behaviour)
E08 (Market Disruption)
Algorithm – Fnac
A07 (Media / Entertainment)
E08 (Market Disruption)
TBWA\Paris
Homeless In The Metaverse – Entourage
A09 (Not-for-profit / Charity / Government )
B01 (Social Engagement & Integration for Live Experience)
Have to Protect – Guides Tao
E04 (Social Behaviour)
E07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)
BETC Paris
The Tattoo Duo Over – Duolingo
B01 (Social Engagement & Integration for Live Experience)
Outlaw Runners – Distance
D02 (Guerrilla Marketing & Stunts)
E03 (Single-market Campaign)
Herezie
Monopoly of Inequalities – L’Observatoire des Inégalités
B05 (Branded Games)
E04 (Social Behaviour)
E07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)
Havas Play
NAverse – Les Narcotiques Anonymes
E04 (Social Behaviour)
DDB Paris
Cookie Factory – UNESCO
E07 (Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility)
// Shortlists du lundi 20 juin //
Design
Landor & Fitch Paris
Polly The Polar Bear – Montessori School of India
B04 (Publications & Editorial Design)
B05 (Books)
BETC Paris
IRL Trashcan – Soixante Circuits
C02 (Digital Installations & Events)
Theo Curvin – Lacoste
F02 (Lifestyle, Fashion, Leisure, Sports & Outdoor)
DDB Paris
Cookie Factory – UNESCO
C03 (UX, UI & Journey Design)
TBWA\Paris
Spice Up Your Valentine Day – Le Chocolat des Français
C04 (Social Media Design)
E01 (Food)
Digital Craft
DDB Paris
Sources – UNESCO
B01 (Cross-channel Storytelling)
Film Craft
TBWA\Paris
The Lift – Winamax
A01 (Direction)
A05 (Cinematography)
Publicis Conseil
Kangoo Van Open For The Big Things – Renault
A01 (Direction)
A04 (Production Design / Art Direction)
Together Season – Orange
A04 (Production Design / Art Direction)
Altmann + Pacreau Paris
The Cry – 30 Millions d’Amis Fondation
A05 (Cinematography)
DDB Paris
Chicharron Run – Ubisoft
B03 (Sound Design)
Havas Paris
KFC Cinema – KFC
B03 (Sound Design)
Industry Craft
Publicis Conseil
Renault Toys – Renault
B02 (Outdoor)
TBWA\Paris
Fruits – Le Chocolat des Français
C02 (Outdoor)
C03 (Print & Publishing)
Eiffel Tower – Le Chocolat des Français
C02 (Outdoor)
Flower – Le Chocolat des Français
C03 (Print & Publishing)
Spice Up Your Valentine Day – Le Chocolat des Français
C04 (Packaging Design)
Rebirth – Leica
D02 (Outdoor)
VMLY&R, Paris
Jaime – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)
Paul – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)
Valerie – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)
Red Fuse Paris
Jaime – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)
Paul – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)
Valerie – Colgate
D02 (Outdoor)
Entertainment
BETC Paris
Gender Swap – Women In Games
C02 (Brand Integration for Games)
Netflix Paris
La Casa de Papel – Netflix
E01 (Innovation in Branded Content)
Entertainment Lions For Sport
BETC Paris
The 9th Lane – Lacoste
B01 (Sports Live Experience )
E04 (Partnerships with Sports Talent)
Entertainment Lions For Music
Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.
// Shortlists du dimanche 19 juin //
Outdoor
TBWA\Paris
Fearless Night – HandsAway
C01 (Animated Digital Screens)
Marcel
OrelSan – Amazon Prime Video
E01 (Standard Sites)
Hack Market – Back Market
E02 (Ambient Outdoor)
BETC
Outlaw Runners – Distance
F03 (Single-market Campaign)
F04 (Social Behaviour)
F06 (Breakthrough on a Budget)
Publicis Conseil
REQRUITMENT – McDonald’s
F04 (Social Behaviour)
Print & Publishing
Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.
Health & Wellness
TBWA\Paris
Behind the Pack / #DerriereLePaquet – Alliance contre le tabac
B02 (Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness)
Herezie
PILL-ID
B02 (Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness)
The Good Company
Unforgettables / Sidaction
B02 (Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness)
Pharma
Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.
Radio & Audio
Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.
// Shortlists de début juin //
Titanium
Marcel est la seule agence française shortlistée dans cette catégorie avec :
Hack Market – Back Market
A01 (Titanium)
Innovation
Pas de projet français shortlisté dans cette catégorie.
Glass: The Lion For Change
Pas de campagne française shortlistée dans cette catégorie.
À suivre…