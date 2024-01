Mickey Mouse disponible dans le domaine public : une nouvelle aube pour les créateurs ?

“Free at last, free at last.”



1.1.2024 at 00:00 EST

Mickey Token (MICKEY) is live.



Contract: 0xE57A26f5a007968F0fCA7a156333bF082841E94D



SOON holders can now swap their SOON for MICKEY at the ratio of 1:1



link: https://t.co/8DDOcTQFBf



DO NOT SEND TOKENS to the contract pic.twitter.com/9BudkmIl3c